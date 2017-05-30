

The gradual warming trend will continue through the week. High temperatures will be in the 70s, with some locations rising into the mid 80s by the middle of the week. Periods of clouds and dry conditions will prevail through the middle of the week, with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.