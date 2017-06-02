

A weak cold front passed through the area early this morning, cooling temperatures slightly for this afternoon. Isolated showers will be possible across the north, with a thunderstorm possible over Johnson County this afternoon. The potential for some flooding to develop along creeks and rivers, due to rapid mountain snow melt, will be a concern today through the weekend and into early next week. The hottest temperatures of the year so far, are expected by Sunday. Highs will be in the middle 80s to middle 90s across the state.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind 3 to 8 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 86.