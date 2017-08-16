A drying trend begins today with highly isolated showers and thunderstorms confined to northern portions. Skies will be mostly sunny otherwise and temperatures a bit warmer. The rest of the week will be dry and mostly sunny as well until rain chances return Sunday.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.