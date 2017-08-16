A drying trend begins today with highly isolated showers and thunderstorms confined to northern portions. Skies will be mostly sunny otherwise and temperatures a bit warmer. The rest of the week will be dry and mostly sunny as well until rain chances return Sunday.
Today
Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Tuesday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.