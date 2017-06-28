Sunny with High Near 80 & Breezy

Mostly sunny skies except lingering clouds and showers in the northwest. This afternoon will again see thunderstorms developing, with the possibility of very strong winds and hail associated with some of them. Most of the storms will be in the north and east. Breezy, dry weather is creating elevated fire danger conditions in the south. Green River flood warning is still active.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a northwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday



Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Tuesday – Independence Day



Sunny, with a high near 86.