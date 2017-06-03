

High pressure will move across the Northern and Central Rockies this weekend. As a result, dry weather and warmer temperatures will be in place today. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms will be possible Sunday through Thursday. The warmer temperatures will also increase the possibility for flooding along streams and rivers due to rapid mountain snowmelt, particularly Sunday into early next week. A Flood Watch remains in effect, along with a few Flood Warnings and Advisories.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south after midnight.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 3 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 16 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.