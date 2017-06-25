Today, warmer temperatures, sunny skies, and light winds will make for a pleasant end to the weekend. Monday will be even warmer and mostly dry, while Tuesday will see an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Stream flows across the state continue to decrease, canceling all but one flood warning.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 49. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.ph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 81.