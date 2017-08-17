Mostly sunny skies for the majority of the Cowboy State today. Isolated showers may develop in the late afternoon and evening over the Big Horn Mountains. Continued dry and warmer weather expected through Saturday.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 84. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Tuesday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.