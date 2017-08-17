Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 84. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.



Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.



Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.