Isolated showers and thunderstorms will pick up again this afternoon, small hail and gusty winds are possible. Temperatures will be slightly warmer today than days previous. Smoke from wildfires to the west continue to infiltrate into the area, but visibility should be somewhat improved today.
Today
Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday
Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night
Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind 6 to 11 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 81.