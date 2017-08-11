Isolated showers and thunderstorms will pick up again this afternoon, small hail and gusty winds are possible. Temperatures will be slightly warmer today than days previous. Smoke from wildfires to the west continue to infiltrate into the area, but visibility should be somewhat improved today.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind 6 to 11 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 81.