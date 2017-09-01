High Pressure will build across the Great Basin region today. This Warm and Dry weather pattern will bring Mostly Sunny Skies and Warming Temperatures to Wyoming through Sunday. Fire Danger across the state will also become elevated this weekend with the Hot and Dry conditions. Another Cold Front will then pass across the region on Labor Day with Cooler Temperatures and Gusty Winds.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 83. Light west southwest wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 51. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 89. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Labor Day
Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 80.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 82.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 83.