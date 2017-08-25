Today will be the last day for thunderstorm chances before a drier trend takes hold over the next few days. Isolated to widely scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be mainly in northern portions. Some stronger storms could have nickel to dime sized hail and gusty winds. Areas of smoke will also be present at times.

Today Sunny, with a high near 84. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Saturday Sunny, with a high near 87. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 51. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Monday Sunny, with a high near 87. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 87. Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 84. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.