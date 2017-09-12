Mostly Sunny and Hot conditions will prevail across Wyoming today as dominating High Pressure shifts southward. A Wet and Unsettled weather pattern will then take over the region as a Pacific Cold Front approaches the Cowboy State. Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms will roam across the state by late Wednesday with cooling temperatures toward the weekend and snow showers possible in the mountains.

Today Sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.

Friday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday Night Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Isolated showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.