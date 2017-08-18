Mostly sunny skies across the Cowboy State today. There will be some hazy conditions in central and northern areas. Chance of isolated showers returns on Sunday, mainly for the western portions of Wyoming.
Today
Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.