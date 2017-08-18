0

WEATHER

Sunny, With A High Near 84

Mostly sunny skies across the Cowboy State today. There will be some hazy conditions in central and northern areas. Chance of isolated showers returns on Sunday, mainly for the western portions of Wyoming.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.