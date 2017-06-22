Sunny, With A High Near 85, Winds Up To 37 MPH

Today, temperatures will be slightly cooler thanks to a cold front that moved through last night. Breezy to gusty winds will pick up again throughout the day. Elevated fire weather conditions will exist across the southwest, while multiple flood warnings remain in effect in west and central Wyoming. A nice weekend looks to be in store with just a chance of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

Sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with a light northwest wind becoming west northwest 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind 19 to 24 mph becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming northeast 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 9 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 80. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.