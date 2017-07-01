Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures today across the Cowboy State. There is a chance of isolated thunderstorms over the northern mountains this afternoon. Flooding continues on the Big Horn River in Washakie County.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light after midnight.

Independence Day

Sunny, with a high near 90. Light west wind.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 92.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 90.