Isolated thunderstorms will be possible over northern and central mountains, as well as northwest portions of the state. Otherwise, partly cloudy and hazy skies and mainly dry through the day today. Tuesday and Wednesday will see isolated to scattered thunderstorms over much of the area. Locally heavy rain and strong gusty winds will be possible from these storms.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light south.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest.

Thursday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.