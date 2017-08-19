Sunny skies and warm temperatures across Wyoming today. Chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms returns on Sunday, mainly for the western portions of the state. Monday is looking to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with mainly mid and high clouds.
Today
Sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 83. North northeast wind around 6 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.