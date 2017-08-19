Today

Sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 83. North northeast wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.