Mostly sunny skies will prevail today as high pressure pays a quick visit to the region. Otherwise, some haziness will linger, a few clouds will make their way into the southwest, and elevated fire weather danger exists. Beginning Wednesday, subtropical moisture moving in from the south will bring more clouds and a chance of late day showers and thunderstorms.
Today
Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 11 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest after midnight.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light after midnight.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 83.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 83.