Mostly sunny skies will prevail today as high pressure pays a quick visit to the region. Otherwise, some haziness will linger, a few clouds will make their way into the southwest, and elevated fire weather danger exists. Beginning Wednesday, subtropical moisture moving in from the south will bring more clouds and a chance of late day showers and thunderstorms.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest after midnight.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light after midnight.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 83.