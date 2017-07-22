Mostly sunny skies today, with smoke and haze possible across northern portions. This will mainly be due to fires in Montana. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, as they were Friday. Hot temperatures will return Sunday and Monday, along with isolated thunderstorms for much of the area Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 86. Light north northwest wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 55. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.