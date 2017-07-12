Mostly sunny skies with just a few clouds moving in for the Cowboy state this Wednesday. An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible in the Bighorn Mountains and for Casper Mountain. The main threat from any storm will be gusty outflow winds. Warm temperatures today and continuing through the week. A few thunderstorms are expected each afternoon and evening with slightly higher chances this weekend.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.