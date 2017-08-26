High Pressure will take over the regional weather pattern this weekend with Hot and Dry weather conditions. Mostly Sunny skies and warmer temperatures will prevail across the state today and Sunday with areas of Elevated Fire Weather conditions across southern and central Wyoming.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 87. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 52. North wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 85.