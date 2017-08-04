Sunny, With A High Near 87; Areas Of Smoke

High pressure dominates the region today for partly cloudy skies and smoky conditions. Evening showers and thunderstorms possible, with gusty winds and small hail. The south will have elevated Fire Weather Conditions today.

Today

Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight

Patchy smoke. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday

Patchy smoke before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 18 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind around 8 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind around 6 mph.

Monday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.