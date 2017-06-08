

Today will be mostly sunny and the warmest day of the season thus far. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible north, mainly over the Bighorn Mountains. Southwest winds will pick up today through Saturday, with Friday being the windiest day. The warm daytime temperatures, mild overnight lows, and increasing wind will continue snowmelt across the area. Flooding conditions will increase to near record levels into the weekend. Please use caution.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with a light south southwest wind becoming southwest 23 to 28 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Windy, with a southwest wind 19 to 29 mph decreasing to 8 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.