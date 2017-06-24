High pressure centered over the four corners region will keep a cool and dry northwest flow moving over Wyoming this weekend. Mostly sunny skies and below normal, slowly rising temperatures are expected across the Cowboy State today and Sunday. There is a slim chance of a thunderstorm to develop over the northern mountains today. A continued gradual decrease in local river and stream flows is expected..
Today
Sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a northwest wind 8 to 15 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 11 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.