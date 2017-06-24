High pressure centered over the four corners region will keep a cool and dry northwest flow moving over Wyoming this weekend. Mostly sunny skies and below normal, slowly rising temperatures are expected across the Cowboy State today and Sunday. There is a slim chance of a thunderstorm to develop over the northern mountains today. A continued gradual decrease in local river and stream flows is expected..

Today

Sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a northwest wind 8 to 15 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.