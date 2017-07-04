Mostly sunny and warmer today across the Cowboy State. Isolated thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and evening. Gusty winds and small hail or possible with these storms. Flooding continues on the Big Horn River in Washakie County. Much warmer weather over the next several days.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Independence Day

Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 92.