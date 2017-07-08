Mostly sunny skies this Saturday with isolated afternoon thunderstorms, mainly around northern mountains. Warm conditions will continue to persist through the week with a few afternoon and late day thunderstorms possible. Sunday and Monday will have the highest chance of precipitation. The main threat from any storms will be possible strong wind gusts.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

Sunny, with a high near 91. East northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South southwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light west southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.