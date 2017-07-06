Sunny, With High Near 93

High Pressure will continue to dominate the weather pattern over the Central Rocky Mountain region today as some pacific moisture drifts across the Northern Tier States. This will keep above normal temperatures across the state for yet another day with widely scattered late day Showers and Thunderstorms possible across western and northern Wyoming. Slightly Cooler readings are expected on Friday with another round of late day Thunderstorms possible.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight.

Friday



Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the evening.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.