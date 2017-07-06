Sunny, With High Near 93

High Pressure will continue to dominate the weather pattern over the Central Rocky Mountain region today as some pacific moisture drifts across the Northern Tier States. This will keep above normal temperatures across the state for yet another day with widely scattered late day Showers and Thunderstorms possible across western and northern Wyoming. Slightly Cooler readings are expected on Friday with another round of late day Thunderstorms possible.
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the evening.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.