Sunny, Light Winds With A High Near 87



A warming trend will continue today, with widespread readings into the 90’s expected Tuesday and Wednesday. This may lead to the rivers to remain high this week. Multiple flood warnings are in effect again. The Wind River Basin is the main impact at this point, but a few other rivers are also running high. Please use extreme caution near flooding rivers and their tributaries. Breezy to windy conditions, with very dry weather, will lead to an elevated fire danger over southwest portions Thursday and Friday.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

Sunny, with a high near 87. Light southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 78.