Sunny Skies Predicted For Monday

Elevated Fire Conditions today. Partly cloudy skies with patchy smoke and warm temperatures across the Cowboy State. Isolated late day showers and thunderstorms for the southwestern areas today, then again on Wednesday, mainly for the western portions of Wyoming. Monday for the Eclipse viewing is looking to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with mainly mid and high clouds.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 81.