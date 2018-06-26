Sunny Skies with Windy Conditions

Most areas will again see sunny skies and warm temperatures today, with the addition of windy conditions in many locations. There is a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms in Johnson County this afternoon. Wednesday will again be warm and sunny, before chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms increase on Thursday afternoon.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 90. Windy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 77.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 82.