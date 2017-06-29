Sunny, Temperatures Slightly Cooler Today

A cold front from Canada will move through the Cowboy State through the day today. Mostly sunny skies will give way to developing rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some storms may produce strong winds and small hail. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with the passage of the front.
Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT
Today
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Friday Night
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 13 mph.
Sunday
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 88.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Tuesday – Independence Day
Sunny, with a high near 87.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 88.