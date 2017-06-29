Sunny, Temperatures Slightly Cooler Today

A cold front from Canada will move through the Cowboy State through the day today. Mostly sunny skies will give way to developing rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some storms may produce strong winds and small hail. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with the passage of the front.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 47. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 13 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Tuesday – Independence Day



Sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday



Sunny, with a high near 88.