Mostly sunny and warmer today with patchy morning fog across central and eastern areas. There is a possibility of strong winds along the Cody Foothills today. Later this evening and overnight will see a chance of snow showers in the northwest and north. Wednesday and Thursday will see increased chances of rain, with snow in the mountains, spreading southward across the entire state. Another front is expected Friday night to Saturday bringing more snow chances across the northern half of the state.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 11am and noon, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 7pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 7pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery, with a west wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Windy, with a west wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.

Sunday A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery.