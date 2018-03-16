A Cooler and Wet weather pattern will remain across the region through the weekend…as another Pacific Storm System drifts over Wyoming. Scattered rain and snow showers will roam across much of the state today…along with cooler temperatures. Snow showers will then increase across the west on Saturday and spread across the rest of the Cowboy State Saturday evening and Sunday with breezy winds following the next cold front.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southeast in the evening.

Saturday A slight chance of snow showers before 1pm, then a slight chance of rain showers between 1pm and 4pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming south 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.