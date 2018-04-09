Clearing skies this morning as the front exits the region. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny today with slightly warmer temperatures. Patchy morning fog will dissipate soon after sunrise. Dry and mild weather until Tuesday night when more rain and snow moves into the northwest.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming southeast 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Thursday
A chance of rain showers before 5pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Windy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Windy.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of snow showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Windy.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 49.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.