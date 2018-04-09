Clearing skies this morning as the front exits the region. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny today with slightly warmer temperatures. Patchy morning fog will dissipate soon after sunrise. Dry and mild weather until Tuesday night when more rain and snow moves into the northwest.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming southeast 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday A chance of rain showers before 5pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Windy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Windy.

Friday A 20 percent chance of snow showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Windy.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 49.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.