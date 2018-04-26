High Pressure builds in today bringing a mild and dry weather pattern across the Cowboy State. Mostly sunny skies will prevail across Wyoming through Friday. Southern areas will have critical fire weather conditions today, with all but the west being critical Friday and Saturday. A new front starts pushing into the far west on Saturday and will bring showers, with isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms. The front will spread east of the Divide with unsettled weather Monday through Wednesday.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 34. East wind 5 to 9 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Sunday Night A slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday A chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.