A warm and drier weather pattern brings sunny skies and warmer temperatures to the Cowboy state today, along with elevated fire danger across central Wyoming. A weak Canadian cold front will then slide across the northeast tonight, bringing scattered light showers to those areas through early Thursday morning.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 33. East wind 5 to 9 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 42. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
Monday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.
Tuesday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.