A warm and drier weather pattern brings sunny skies and warmer temperatures to the Cowboy state today, along with elevated fire danger across central Wyoming. A weak Canadian cold front will then slide across the northeast tonight, bringing scattered light showers to those areas through early Thursday morning.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 33. East wind 5 to 9 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Monday Night A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.