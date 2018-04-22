Today, mainly clear skies with the warm and dry weather. Clouds will begin to move into the northwest late this afternoon as another cold front approaches. Rain and snow will begin in the northwest tonight and spread east around sunrise Monday. Temperatures will be much cooler on Monday with rain and snow lasting through the day.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 15 to 18 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28. East northeast wind 5 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 60.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.