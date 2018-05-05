High Pressure will shift eastward today as a weak cold front approaches from the north. This change of weather patterns will keep above normal temperatures across Wyoming over the next few days as well as provide enough moisture to produce scattered late day showers and thunderstorms through Monday. Continuing above normal temperatures across the state will also produce increased snow melt and stream flows through next week.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 70. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 7 to 13 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night