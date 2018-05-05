High Pressure will shift eastward today as a weak cold front approaches from the north. This change of weather patterns will keep above normal temperatures across Wyoming over the next few days as well as provide enough moisture to produce scattered late day showers and thunderstorms through Monday. Continuing above normal temperatures across the state will also produce increased snow melt and stream flows through next week.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 70. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 7 to 13 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 8 to 11 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 76.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.