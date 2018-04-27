High Pressure maintains the warm, dry weather pattern across the Cowboy State today with sunny skies. Warm temperatures and low humidity will create elevated fire weather concerns, however winds will be light. Elevated fire weather conditions will continue over the weekend. Rapid warming will increase snowmelt and the potential for flooding in smaller streams and creeks near the foothills. Saturday will see isolated thunderstorms in the southwest. A new front starts pushing into the far west early Sunday and will bring showers, with isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms. The front will spread east of the Divide with unsettled weather Monday through Wednesday.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 72. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 41. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Saturday Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 15 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Isolated showers between 1pm and 4pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night Scattered rain showers before 4am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday A chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. West wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 4am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 4am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday A chance of snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10am and 11am, then a chance of rain showers after 11am. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then a slight chance of showers between 7pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.