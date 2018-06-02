Sunny with a High Near 73

Low temperatures this morning are near the freezing mark in some low lying areas, so patchy frost is possible. High pressure will build in today for sunny skies and warmer temperatures for the weekend. More convection is expected on Monday afternoon, mainly in the north. Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will be back through most of the work week.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 73. West wind around 8 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 41. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Wedneday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

