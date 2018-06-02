Low temperatures this morning are near the freezing mark in some low lying areas, so patchy frost is possible. High pressure will build in today for sunny skies and warmer temperatures for the weekend. More convection is expected on Monday afternoon, mainly in the north. Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will be back through most of the work week.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 73. West wind around 8 mph. Tonight Clear, with a low around 41. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Monday Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday



Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy. Wedneday Sunny, with a high near 82. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday