Low temperatures this morning are near the freezing mark in some low lying areas, so patchy frost is possible. High pressure will build in today for sunny skies and warmer temperatures for the weekend. More convection is expected on Monday afternoon, mainly in the north. Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will be back through most of the work week.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 73. West wind around 8 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 41. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.
Wedneday
Sunny, with a high near 82.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.