The low pressure system is now over southwestern Montana. Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are expected again today, mainly in the north and central portions of Wyoming.

Temperatures will start warming up today through the end of the week. More widespread showers and thunderstorms will return on Friday through the weekend. Localized flooding continues in Fremont and Hot Springs counties due to the recent rainfall and snowmelt.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 75. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight Thursday Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Friday Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday



Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Saturday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Sunday A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Monday Sunny, with a high near 78. Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 86.