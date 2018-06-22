A Pacific low pressure system drifting across the Northern Tier states will start a cooler and unsettled weather pattern across the Cowboy State through this weekend. Scattered showers and late day thunderstorms will roam across northern and central Wyoming today before another low pressure system develops over the Intermountain West on Saturday. This next system will keep showers and scattered thunderstorms over the region Saturday afternoon through Sunday with areas of locally heavy rain possible as the cold front slides across the state.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Saturday Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Increasing clouds, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Saturday Night Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Sunday Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. West northwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Sunday Night Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Monday



Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 88. Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 90. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 88.