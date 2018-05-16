Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures are in store for areas east of the Divide today. Late-day showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected in the west. Thursday will see an increase in showers and thunderstorms spreading across most of the Cowboy State.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 75. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight. Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Friday A slight chance of showers between 7am and 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday



A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy. Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday