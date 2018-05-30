A drier and warmer weather pattern will take over the region today as high pressure returns. Some patchy morning valley fog will give way to sunny skies east and a few afternoon thunderstorms will be possible west. Warmer temperatures will also increase snowmelt and water levels in most streams and rivers across the region.

Detailed Forecast

Today Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 5 to 13 mph. Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Friday A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday



Sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 45. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 79. Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Monday Sunny, with a high near 80. Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Tuesday