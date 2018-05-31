A drier and warmer weather pattern will take over the region today as high pressure returns. Some patchy morning valley fog will give way to sunny skies east and a few afternoon thunderstorms will be possible west. Warmer temperatures will also increase snowmelt and water levels in most streams and rivers across the region.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Friday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%. Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Saturday Sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 44. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday



Sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Monday Sunny, with a high near 84. Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy. Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Wednesday