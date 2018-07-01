Sunny with a High Near 80

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will prevail today as high pressure takes over the regional weather pattern. Winds will be breezy, especially across the south and west. A gradual warming trend begins today, which will result in 90 to 100 degree temperatures for many areas east of the Divide by the end of the week.
Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming south 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday (Independence Day)

Sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 92.

