Today, expect isolated to scattered afternoon through evening thunderstorms, mainly in the west. Showers will linger in the west overnight and spread to the rest of the area by Sunday morning. Thunderstorms will begin to develop again on Sunday with isolated storms becoming strong to severe. Heavy rain will also be possible with some of these storms.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Sunday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Memorial Day A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday



A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 7 to 14 mph. Tuesday Night A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 75. Wednesday Night A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Friday