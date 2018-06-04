High pressure over the Four Corners region today will keep mostly sunny skies and warm weather across Wyoming. A weak cold front will then try to approach the Cowboy State later today which could produce an isolated late day thunderstorm or two over the northwest. This warm and mostly dry weather pattern will continue on Tuesday with breezy winds and a few more late day thunderstorms possible across the north.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming south southeast 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday



Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy. Friday Sunny, with a high near 82. Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Saturday Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy. Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Sunday