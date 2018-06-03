High pressure will continue to dominate the weather across the Cowboy State today for sunny skies and warmer temperatures. More convection is expected on Monday afternoon, mainly in the far north. Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will be an issue in the northern areas through the work week.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph. Monday Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday



Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy. Friday Sunny, with a high near 82. Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday