High pressure will continue to dominate the weather across the Cowboy State today for sunny skies and warmer temperatures. More convection is expected on Monday afternoon, mainly in the far north. Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will be an issue in the northern areas through the work week.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 82.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 82.