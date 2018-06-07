High pressure over Four Corners region will keep another round of Pacific moisture flowing across the region today. This will make another day with isolated late day showers and thunderstorms possible over northern and central Wyoming. A few of these storms could become severe this afternoon. Otherwise partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer temperatures will prevail today and again on Friday with isolated late day thunderstorms across the north again.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Friday Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Saturday Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday



Sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a southwest wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy. Monday Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy. Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 78. Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Wednesday