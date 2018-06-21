High pressure over the Four Corners region will steer a Pacific low pressure system across the Northern Tier states today. This system will bring scattered late-day showers and thunderstorms to northern Wyoming as mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures will prevail across much of the south. Another Pacific storm system will then approach the region on Saturday and will bring a better chance of showers and thunderstorms to the Cowboy State through Sunday night.

Detailed Forecast

Today Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 4pm and 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Friday Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Saturday Night Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. West northwest wind 6 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday



A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 86. Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 86.